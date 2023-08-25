MOUNTAIN HOME - O.M. Stacy, age 95, reported for his final roll call at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tennessee on Thursday, August 24th 2023. He was the son of the late Henry and Virgie Stacy of Fairview Community, Virginia, being born on January 21st, 1928.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Tina Sampson Stacy; and beloved son, Michael Stacy.


