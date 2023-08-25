MOUNTAIN HOME - O.M. Stacy, age 95, reported for his final roll call at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center, Mountain Home, Tennessee on Thursday, August 24th 2023. He was the son of the late Henry and Virgie Stacy of Fairview Community, Virginia, being born on January 21st, 1928.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Tina Sampson Stacy; and beloved son, Michael Stacy.
O.M. is survived by his son, Greg Stacy and wife Kathy; daughter, Carmela Stacy Peterson; grandsons, Shane Stacy, Robert Stacy and wife Brittney, Andrew Stacy and wife Tessa; granddaughter, Nikki Peterson Witt and husband Lance; and great-grandchildren, Jack, Rylan, Ridge, Penelope, and Benny. O.M. was also blessed to be survived by his sisters, Marie Stacy Verbal and Patsy Stacy Altman; as well as several nieces and nephews. Special mention goes to friend, Jerry Miller, who on occasion, drove the getaway car!
O.M. was of the greatest generation and a proud veteran, having served his country during the Korean War. He was a member of the Logan's Chapel Methodist Church in Fall Branch, Tennessee, and for many years he and his wife prepared the snacks for the children's church each Sunday. O.M. loved vintage Volkswagens, country music, singing, visiting with family and friends that called or stopped by, watching the Western Lonesome Dove, and eating a big breakfast at Pop's restaurant in Bloomingdale, Tennessee. He was employed and retired after 45 years from General Shale Brick Corporation in Kingsport, Tennessee.
The Stacy family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 27 2023, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch, TN. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Cody Greene officiating.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, at Logan's Chapel United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
The Stacy family would like to mention several caregivers that were so helpful during O.M.'s last few years. Recognition and much gratitude goes to Heather Josjor, Wanda "Hyper" Sutton, the staff of American House Kingsport, especially Rose and Keisha, and the cooks who made his favorite meals upon request. Thanks also go to Darlene and the staff of Suncrest Hospice Kingsport, TN, as well as the caring staff that provided service from Legacy Home Health. Most recent thanks go to the awesome care from the hospice staff at James H Quillen VA Medical Center.
Flowers are acceptable or donations may be made to the cemetery fund at Logan's Chapel Church Fall Branch, Tennessee.