O. E. (Jackie) McIntire was dropped onto this planet on Dec 18th, 1931 and, after 91 years, took the ride home on March 9th, 2023. She was the eighth of thirteen children born to Charlie and Opal McCoy (dang them Hatfields) Eidson in Rogersville, Tennessee. Being a very bright and studious child, she learned several important lessons early in life. One Christmas, the family got a coconut which she decided to commandeer for herself. After eating the entire thing, she said that was enough to last her a lifetime – she never ate another bite of coconut again. No reason to go into why she never ate ketchup.
After graduating high school, Jackie took a job in a paper mill and used some of her income to help support her family on their farm. She often told the story how proud her dad was when she bought them a television in the early 1950's. He never told her that it would have been even better if there was something on worth watching.
Jackie went on to meet and, in 1957, marry the love of her life, Harold (Mac) McIntire. In 1959 (18 months later in case anyone is counting), one son was born - Hal. Being a military wife allowed Jackie to travel. Between 1957-69, Jackie lived on various Air Force bases in seven different states. However, a life filled with such glamour and fame takes its toll and, when Mac retired in 1969, they decided to move back to Mac's hometown of Eminence. There they built and ran the Pinecrest Motel on the south side of town. Jackie prided herself on keeping a clean house, but she didn’t anticipate the joy of multiplying that by eleven motel units. After reading about the penalties associated with child labor laws, she and Mac sold the motel and moved to Shawnee Creek where they lived for over twenty years. Mac passed away in 2000 and Jackie stayed in Eminence until 2005 at which time she moved to eastern Tennessee to be with her remaining brothers and sisters. After outliving the siblings she liked best, she returned to Missouri in 2012. She lived in Viburnum and, more recently, Pilot Knob.
Jackie truly felt that humor, a warm smile and generosity towards others is the key to leading a fulfilling life. She was fiercely independent and fun loving and, as an avid bingo player for many years, enjoyed friendships with other women in Eminence and the surrounding area. Even after moving to an assisted living facility, she would often help the other residents during the weekly bingo sessions. This may have been a ploy to ensure they would not bingo before she could.
Jackie was preceded in death by her husband Harold, parents Charlie and Opal Eidson and ten brothers and sisters. She is survived by her favorite son Hal and wife Laura (who, oddly enough, was her favorite daughter-in-law), two grandchildren; Whitney (Randy) Hill and Brad (Jalisha) McIntire and three great-grandchildren; Drew, Emily and Jamie all living near Ellington. She is also survived by one brother John (Gip) Eidson and one sister Ruth Williams of Rogersville, Tennessee (both of whom she loved very much, contrary to the snide sibling comment above). She will be sadly missed, but will forever be remembered for her warm, caring personality and love of life.
A private ‘Celebration of Life’ will be held in lieu of a formal service due to her friends not being able to attend – most of them were over-achievers and beat her to the grand party in the great unknown. Jackie will be buried at the New Eminence Cemetery alongside her husband of 43 years. Thanks to everyone for your kind thoughts during this difficult time.