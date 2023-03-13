O. E. (Jackie) McIntire was dropped onto this planet on Dec 18th, 1931 and, after 91 years, took the ride home on March 9th, 2023. She was the eighth of thirteen children born to Charlie and Opal McCoy (dang them Hatfields) Eidson in Rogersville, Tennessee. Being a very bright and studious child, she learned several important lessons early in life. One Christmas, the family got a coconut which she decided to commandeer for herself. After eating the entire thing, she said that was enough to last her a lifetime – she never ate another bite of coconut again. No reason to go into why she never ate ketchup.

After graduating high school, Jackie took a job in a paper mill and used some of her income to help support her family on their farm. She often told the story how proud her dad was when she bought them a television in the early 1950's. He never told her that it would have been even better if there was something on worth watching.

