KINGSPORT - Nygil Cusson, 18, of Kingsport, died Sunday, August 1, 2021, after injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Nygil was a 2020 graduate of Sullivan South High School. He had worked for O’Reilly’s Auto Parts and McDonald’s in Gray and was working at LPI in Elizabethton. Nygil was an avid outdoorsman and an expert mechanic. He loved adventure. Nygil had the best soul. He would help anyone.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather, Elvin Woodward.
Nygil is survived by his mother, Mariah Cusson and fiancé Jake McMillan of Kingsport; father, Christopher Cusson of Hookset, NH; two sisters, Kerina Cusson of Norfolk, VA and Darla Cusson of Kingsport; special cousin, Candace Martin of Kingsport; maternal grandparents, Kenneth and Vickie Shipley of Kingsport; paternal grandparents, Maurice and Veronica Cusson of Hookset, NH; aunts and uncles, Heather and Keith Martin, Jared Shipley, David and Annette Gorgoglione, and Judith Cusson.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 6 p.m. with Rev. Ryan Shaffer officiating.
Graveside services will be at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 7, 2021, at Powell Valley Cemetery with Pastor Nick Brewer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to TCMAC c/o Horizon Credit Union, 1201 N. Eastman, Rd., Kingsport, TN 37664.
