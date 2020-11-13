MARTINSBURG, WV - Novella Forlong Stiltner, 91, of Martinsburg, WV passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Care Haven Center in Martinsburg.
Born June 24, 1929 in Kelly View, VA, she was the daughter of the late William Morgan Day and Amanda Delena Pierson Day.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Novella retired from AT&T with over 40 years of service. She was a proud member of Pioneer Telephone Workers of America, Communication Workers of America and the Southwestern Virginia Historical Society. She loved genealogy, quilting, gardening and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by one daughter, Amanda S. Bennett and husband, Jim of Martinsburg, WV; one son, Enrique "Chip" Forlong of Gaithersburg, MD; three grandchildren, Nicole Bennett, Christine Sult and husband, Andrew and Heather Forlong; three great-grandchildren, Caleb Sult, Hunter Michael and Allison Michael and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three sisters, Genevieve Presley, Gaynell Losh and Mary Ruth King and eight brothers, Clifford "Bear" Day, Clyde Day, Claude Day, Paul Day, Ralph Day, Kermit Day, Fred Day and Charles Day.
Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.
