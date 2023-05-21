SPOKANE, WA - Norman Wayne Roberts of Spokane, Washington passed away peacefully on the evening of May 12th, 2023.

Norm was born on May 28th, 1938, to Clyde & Ruby Roberts in Kingsport, Tennessee. He had three other brothers- Tommy, Doug & Dal. At 17 years old, he joined the United States Air Force and attended basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas.

