SPOKANE, WA - Norman Wayne Roberts of Spokane, Washington passed away peacefully on the evening of May 12th, 2023.
Norm was born on May 28th, 1938, to Clyde & Ruby Roberts in Kingsport, Tennessee. He had three other brothers- Tommy, Doug & Dal. At 17 years old, he joined the United States Air Force and attended basic training at Lackland AFB in Texas.
While he was stationed in Nome, Alaska, he met the love of his life, Marie (Gregory) Roberts. They were married on November 9th, 1957. Norm served 20 years in the military as he raised his family and retired from duty as a Master Sergeant in July of 1975. Afterwards, he went to work for Wonder Bread until his retirement in 2005.
Grandpa loved to golf, stay in touch with his friends of longtime past, enjoyed ice cold beer, and good hamburgers. But more than anything, he loved his wife & their three children: Kathleen, Stanley & Debbie. He also cared for and deeply loved all of his grandkids & great-grandchildren. He could be as terse as he was charming and was a big teddy bear at heart.
Norm was preceded in death by his wife, Marie and two of his children Debbie & Stan. He is survived by his daughter Kathy, his four grandchildren and many great-grandkids. Some of his last words were, "Everybody wants to go to Heaven, but no one wants to go right now." He will be deeply missed, but we take solace in the fact that he suffers no more.
Funeral services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on June 1st in Spokane, Washington. Please contact Greg Anderson (grandson) at 509-995-0889 for any questions. Thank you.