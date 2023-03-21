DUFFIELD, VA - Norman W. (Papaw) Bishop, 81, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, March 20, 2023, at the residence of his son, Shannon Bishop after a brief illness with his family by his side.
Born in Duffield, VA on September 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Roy and Edith (Kindle) Bishop. He worked as a pipe welder and a pipefitter at Eastman (Fluor Daniel). After his retirement he worked as an attendant at the Scott County Solid Waste Center at Weber City, Daniel Boone, and Duffield, VA.
Norman was a friend to many, and he had a love for woodworking and for animals. He was a Christian and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, his brother and his wife, Bruce and Nora Lee Bishop, and nephew, Greg Lawson preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Bobbie (Johnson) Bishop, son, Shannon Bishop and Kathy, grandson, Dwayne Bishop and Tori, granddaughters, Brittany Lawson and Patrick, and Mikaela Hooper, and Ryan, his soon to be great granddaughter, sister, Maybelle Lawson, brother, Dwight Bishop, half-sister, Rita Jo Wilder, sister-in-law, Larue Sloan, along with several nieces and nephews.
A walk-through visitation will be available for the public beginning at 12:00 noon, Thursday, March 23, 2023, until 7:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of Gate City Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 24, 2023, at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA., with Rev. Bill Tignor officiating. Randy Sluss will provide the music.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Family and friends are asked to meet at 1:15 p.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.
The family wishes to give special thanks to Dr. Paul Provance and to Dr. Adam Coe for their care, and to his son, Shannon and Kathy for their loving care.