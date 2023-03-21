DUFFIELD, VA - Norman W. (Papaw) Bishop, 81, Duffield, VA passed away, Monday, March 20, 2023, at the residence of his son, Shannon Bishop after a brief illness with his family by his side.

Born in Duffield, VA on September 14, 1941, he was the son of the late Roy and Edith (Kindle) Bishop. He worked as a pipe welder and a pipefitter at Eastman (Fluor Daniel). After his retirement he worked as an attendant at the Scott County Solid Waste Center at Weber City, Daniel Boone, and Duffield, VA.

