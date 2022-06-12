BLOUNTVILLE - Norman R. Browder, age 81, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Friday, June 10, 2022 at his home with his loving family by his side; following a short period of declining health.
He attended Indian Springs Christian Church. Norman retired from Mead/Willamette Paper in 2001 after thirty seven years of service. Norman loved farming and being outside. He raised and showed registered short hair cattle for years and was an avid animal lover. Norman also loved to travel and he and his wife cruised all the Caribbean Islands and saw forty one of the fifty states, including Alaska and Hawaii. In a time of need he never told anyone "no"; he was always willing to help. Norman was loved by all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Mable Browder; sister, Audrey Browder Grubb; brothers, Kyle Browder and Raymond Browder (Margaret).
Survivors include his wife, Jean Fleenor Browder of the home; daughter Engie Trivett (Scott); step-son, Joe Fleenor (April); step daughters, Renea Rojas (Maurice), Robin Eidson (Troy), Darlene Gibson; granddaughter, Haley Trivett Peters (Jake); step grandchildren, Summer Johnson (Scott), Seth Hyder (Tiffany), Brett Hyder (Ally), Brittany Manning, Carla Spiker (C.J.), Julie Carty (Kirby), Nichole Trivett, Jesse Trivett, Christian Gibson, Jessica Weaver (Jake), Rachel Fleenor, J.J. Fleenor; twenty two great grandchildren; sister, Kaye Malone (Rick); brother, Wayne Browder (Cookie); sister-in-law, Carolyn Browder; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Browder family will honor Norman's life with a Graveside Service on Monday, June 13, 2022 at 3 pm in the Garden of the Mausoleum in East Lawn Memorial Park, with Rev. Mike Beverly officiating. Trevor Browder, Scott Trivett, Jake Peters, Tim Jobe, and Chris Browder will serve as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Rick Malone, Jerry Quillen, Lynn Feathers, Troy Eidson, and Maurice Rojas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, Indian Springs Christian Church 5536 Kiowa St, Kingsport, TN 37664, or to the Shriners Hospital for Children 2900 Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Browder family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081