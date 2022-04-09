SANFORD, FL - Norman K. Wright, 79, of Sanford, FL passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Mr. Wright was born October 10, 1942 to Everette Blondell and Wanda Mai Wright.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Carmen Nicole Opre and husband Brian; and grandchildren Alexandra and Ava Opre.
Mr. Wright is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Linda Arlene Wright, sister Joyce Wright Droke, brother Michael David Wright, and sister Peggy Wright McCormick.
A private family graveside service was held at East Lawn Memorial Park With Military Honors provided by American Legion Post #3 & Post #256, Vietnam Veterans, and Rolling Thunder.
