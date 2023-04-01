Norman Joyer Sobel , aka Mr DKA , passed peacefully from this world , with his family by his side, on Thursday February 23 , 2023.

Born in Kingsport, Tn on August 25, 1933 to Rosa Rachel (Hoppenstein ) Sobel and Richard Morris Sobel, Norman lived the majority of his life in Kingsport and left an incredible and indelible legacy on his beloved hometown!

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you