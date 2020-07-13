BAILEYTON - Norman “Edd” Tunnell, of Baileyton, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020.
Edd had celebrated his 90th birthday on July 1st and he had a most enjoyable time at his birthday celebration.
He was a member of Baileyton Baptist Church. He was a quiet and loving brother, uncle, and friend. He was a partner in Tunnell Brothers Farm and he enjoyed farming, cattle, and fox hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Horace Tillman Tunnell and Bertha Goodson Tunnell; special aunt, Kate Goodson; brother, Donald Tunnell; and his sisters; Helen Tunnell and Yovanda Center.
He is survived by his brothers , Harold Tunnell of Baileyton, and Carroll and Faye Tunnell of Kingsport; two nephews: Stephen Center of Cary, NC, and Luther Center, Jr. of Circleville, OH.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Amedisys assistants who helped in his special care and their thoughtfulness. Also, a special thanks to friends: Jeff and Ivett who were his special assistants.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Zion Cemetery at Baileyton on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 for the 11AM graveside service. Rev. John McPheron will officiate. Pallbearers will be Jeff Lamb, Dave Woody, Robert Tucker, Dale Tucker, Jr., Stokey Ledford, Claude Tunnell, Jimmy Tunnell, and Wayne Ailshie. Honorary pallbearers are Ray Adams, Billy Robinette, James Roberts, Kenneth Freshour, Steve Brown, Lonnie Keys, Nathan Brown, John Dunn, Rob Bailey, Pete Burns, and Paul Hill. Thoughts and memories may be shared with the family at www.jeffersmortuary.com Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.