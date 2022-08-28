Norman Compton Aug 28, 2022 49 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FALL BRANCH - Norman Compton, 74, of Fall Branch passed away, August 28, 2022.Arrangements will be announced by Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Norman Compton Fall Branch Arrangement Funeral Home Condolence Pass Away Recommended for you