Norman Akard Fugate 94, passed peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on Tuesday, May 4th, 2021. Norman was born in Kingsport, Tennessee to Frank and Una Lee Fugate but lived the majority of his youth in Castlewood, Virginia. Norman and his family moved back to Kingsport during his high school years.
Norman was a proud veteran of World War 2 and spoke often of his experiences serving in the Asiatic Pacific Theater and the Army occupation of Japan. He was discharged with rank of Sargent from the Army Tank Force and remained in contact with some of his fellow comrades throughout their lives. After discharge, Norman returned to Kingsport where he began a long and respected career in banking, starting in 1945 at Sullivan County Bank and continuing his career at Kingsport National Bank, Tri Cities Bank, and retiring after 42 years as Vice President with BB&T. Norman was highly respected in the business community as well as by those he worked with. His kind mannerism, tact, and quiet strength endeared everyone to him. He valued the many business associates that he had the honor to work with, many becoming friends for life. Many of his work colleagues continue to include Norman in their breakfast and lunch socials to reminisce and share funny stories. Norman valued all these relationships deeply and was proud of his circle of friends which was a reflection of his Christian faith.
After discharge from the army, Norman met the love of his life, Joyce Sharp Fugate. They were married for 65 years prior to her passing 3 years ago. He always spoke of how he fell in love with her at first sight and tried to spoil her every day he knew her. The two of them shared a love for golf and were fortunate enough to play frequently and traveled often to enjoy their time together on and off the golf course. Norman was an avid player until he was in his early 90s. He played for many years as a member of Meadowview Golf Club and then became a charter member at the Crossings. Norman was proud of the fact that he had 5 holes-in-one in his career and established strong golf buddies that were close friends for life.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife and beloved son-in-law, Brandon Berry. Leaving behind to cherish memories are his daughters Terri Marcum and husband Homer, and Spring Berry; four grandchildren Brian Estep and wife Courtney, Abby Davis and husband Dana, Holly Easterby and husband Ryan, and Haley Shipley and husband Kevin; and 8 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, May 10, 2021 at Carter Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport from 5pm to 7pm.
A Military graveside service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265 and Pastor Richie Christie officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am. The family requests that masks be worn during visitation and services.
In lieu of flowers, and to honor Norman’s love for others and animals, the family asks that donations be made to Second Harvest Food Bank at>>>>, Bridge to Home No Kill Animal Rescue located at PO Box 654 Blountville, Tn 37617 or the charity of your choice.