KINGSPORT - Norma “Midge” Baines, age 83, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on Saturday, June 5, 2021 following an extended illness. Born in Sullivan County, TN on September 9, 1937, a daughter of the late Woodrow and Nola Alvis Murray, she had resided in this area her entire life. Midge married M.H. Baines in 1956 in Gate City, VA. She was of the Baptist faith. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mom, mamaw, sister, and friend who loved to go out to eat and socialize.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Suncrest Hospice, Dr. Neglia, her nurses, Jackie, Shelia and Kelvin and her special cousin Dave Alvis (Mary.)
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Randy Baines, and sisters, Phyllis Bowman and Faye Nelson.
Survivors include her husband of 64 years, M.H. Baines; daughters, Diane Light (Dave) of Fall Branch and Kim Maness of Kingsport; daughter-in-law, Robin Baines of Kingsport; grandchildren Christel Hickman, Noah Baines and Adam Light; great-grandson, Peyton Hickman; sister, Loretta Trent (Gerald) of Kingsport; brother, Johnny Murray (Kathy) of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews; and special friends of the Long Island Community.
The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Fall Branch. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Gary Hodges officiating.
Burial will follow committal services at 11:00 am on Friday in Light Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Those attending committal services are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:45 am on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org/donate.
