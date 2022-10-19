JOHNSON CITY - Norma Lee McKinney, 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on October 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Norma was born in 1930 to her loving parents, James T. and Sarah Elizabeth Owens Laws, and was raised in a loving home as the youngest of eight children.

