JOHNSON CITY - Norma Lee McKinney, 92, of Johnson City, Tennessee, went to be with her Lord on October 17, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.
Norma was born in 1930 to her loving parents, James T. and Sarah Elizabeth Owens Laws, and was raised in a loving home as the youngest of eight children.
After graduation, Norma met the love of her life, Charles H. McKinney, and they were married for 59 wonderful years together.
Nothing meant more to Norma than her family, whom she cared for with all of her heart. She was a terrific cook and enjoyed making delicious meals for her family.
Along with her parents, Norma is preceded in death by: her husband, Charles H. McKinney; one son, Rick McKinney; and seven brothers and sisters.
Those left to cherish her memory include: three sons, Mike (Shirley) McKinney, Bill (Sissy) McKinney, and Gary (Laurel) McKinney; daughter-in-law, Susanne McKinney; seven grandsons, Dustin McKinney, Josh Goulds, Luke McKinney, Benjamin (Elizabeth) McKinney, Travis (Emily) McKinney, Gabriel McKinney, and Darren McKinney; two granddaughters, Amy McKinney and Desiree (Jose) Russell; and seven great-grandchildren.
A visitation service is scheduled for 6:00pm to 7:30pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home in the Dogwood Chapel, followed by the funeral service to begin at 7:30pm.
A committal service will be held at 10:00am on Friday, October 21, 2022 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet there by 9:50am.
Pallbearers for Norma will include: Benjamin McKinney, Darren McKinney, Travis McKinney, Dustin McKinney, Josh Goulds, and Luke McKinney.