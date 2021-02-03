KINGSPORT - Norma Lea Gibson Gilliam, age 73, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully at Holston Valley Medical Center on Monday, February 1, 2021, with her loving family by her side.
She was born on March 22, 1947, in Kingsport, to the late Corbit and Rosa Wallace Gibson.
Norma was a member of the Apostolic Church of the Lord Jesus Christ and retired from Indian Path Medical Center with 35 years of service.
She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. Norma loved shopping and working in her flowers.
In addition to her parents, Norma was preceded in death by sister, Nina Wallace and brothers, Gurnie and Jerry Wallace.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of fifty-six years, James E. Gilliam; daughters, Ronda Blakley (Robby) and Christy Belle (Chris); sons, Jerry Gillam (Julie) and James E. “Doodle” Gilliam; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; siblings, Priscilla Paloney (Paul), Carolyn Vermillion (Gene), Marcilla Williams, Violet Williams (Mike), Kenneth Gibson (Betty), Orbin Gibson (Tina), Marvin Gibson (Sandra), Gary Gibson (Linda) and Ronnie Gibson (Judy); many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm, Friday, February 5, 2021, at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.
Graveside Services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, February 6, 2021, in the Sermon on the Mount at Oak Hill Memorial Park with Tim Lovell officiating.
The family extends their extreme gratitude to the doctors, nurses and staff of Holston Valley Medical Center for the wonderful care that was provided.
The family respectfully requests those attending the visitation and Graveside Service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The care of Norma Lea Gibson Gilliam and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.