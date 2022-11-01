Norma Jeanette Wallace Nov 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Norma Jeanette Wallace, 84, passed away Monday, October 31, 2022 at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Norma Jeanette Wallace Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Holston Valley Medical Center Recommended for you