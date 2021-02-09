ROGERSVILLE - Norma Jean Willis of Rogersville, TN, passed away Sunday morning February 7, 2021 at home after a brief illness.
She was born on November 6, 1930 in Kyles Ford, TN. Jean was the oldest of six children of the late Claude and Ethel Willis. She became a member of Big Creek Baptist Church where she attended with her family from a young age. Her parents raised Jean and her siblings to always remain close, have strong family values, be of good character, and to love without measure. We are thankful for her unselfish, compassionate, and determined personality that everyone who knew her could not fail to love. Jean lived a good, kind, and happy life. She left us at age 90 as peacefully as she had lived.
It has been said that “when we lose someone we love, we must learn not to live without them, but to live with the love they left behind”.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother and sister-in-law, Billy Joe and Mary Willis; sister and brother-in-law, Madalyn and John Frazier; sister, Barbara Tedder; brother, Bud Willis; nephews, Mark Kassem and Steven Willis.
She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Ann and Sam Kassem of Kingsport; sister-in-law, Linda Willis of Rogersville; brother-in-law and wife, Maynard and Nancy Tedder of Kingsport; niece, Laura Willis; nephews, Michael Kassem, Jonathan Frazier, David Frazier, Erik Tedder, Roger Tedder and several great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm Thursday, February 11, 2021 in the chapel at Christian-Sells Funeral Home with Rev. Steve McKinney officiating. Graveside service will follow at Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.christiansells.com.