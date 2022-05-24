KINGSPORT - Norma Jean Quillen Long, age 90, of Kingsport, Tennessee passed away at her home on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Jean was part of the first graduating class of Lynn View High School. She retired from the United Intermountain Telephone Company as a supervisor. She was a member of First Free Will Baptist Church of Morrison City.
Preceded in death by parents Lee & Nona Blevins,
Survived by Steven Quillen, and (Jolynn), Michael Quillen, and (Tammy); grandchildren Heather, Christopher, Terrence, and Tyler; great grandchildren Peyton, Michael, and Jameson; brother Jack E Blevins and wife (Anna); sister Carole Sweeney.
Graveside services will be Thursday, May 26, 2022 at 10 AM in the Garden of Hope at East Lawn Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Jean's name to Hawkins County Humane Society.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.eastlawnkingsport.com for the Long family.