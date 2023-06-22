Norma Jean Greear Jun 22, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Norma Jean Greear, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VABorn in Scott County on May 26, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Annie (Murphy) Greear.She is survived by her brother Joe (Lyndell) Greear, nephew Joey (Leslie) Greear, and great-nephew Braden Greear.Graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Stallard-Gray Cemetery, Midway Community of Gate City, VA.Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 10:15 a.m., Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.An online guest register is available for the Norma Jean Greear family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Norma Jean Greear. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you Featured Local Savings Latest News Hawkins County Rescue Squad hosts annual fireworks fundraiser David Kashdan: Juneteenth is a holiday for all of us Editorial: Negligence also to blame in auto burglaries LENOWISCO moving on data, energy development Renovations to start at Bays Mountain as nature center changes name Fun Fest store opens Friday Local Events