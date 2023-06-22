GATE CITY, VA - Norma Jean Greear, 86, Gate City, VA passed away, Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Nova Health and Rehab in Weber City, VA

Born in Scott County on May 26, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Jim and Annie (Murphy) Greear.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you