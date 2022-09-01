Norma Jean Depew Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GATE CITY, VA - Norma Jean Depew went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 30th at age 88.Friends may call at Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, September 2, 2022 from Noon – 4:30 PM. There will be a private graveside service for family.Donations can be made to Shades of Grace 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful group of loving hospice caretakers from Caris, especially Ollie, Taylor and Ashley.Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.comCOLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Norma Jean Depew.2 Timothy 4:7I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Va Norma Jean Depew Internet Christianity Condolence Ollie Ashley Funeral Home Taylor Recommended for you