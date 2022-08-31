GATE CITY, VA - Norma Jean Depew went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 30th at age 88. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Depew, and 6 siblings.

She was born in Fairfax County, VA in 1934 where she lived until she married Alvin in the early 1950's. They lived in Vienna, VA where they had 3 children Garland (Gary) Depew, Pamela (Pam) Depew Lucas, and Lisa Depew Butler. In the mid 1960's, they moved to Scott County and lived near Hiltons, Va (Alvin's home place).

