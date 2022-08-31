GATE CITY, VA - Norma Jean Depew went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 30th at age 88. She was predeceased by her husband, Alvin Depew, and 6 siblings.
She was born in Fairfax County, VA in 1934 where she lived until she married Alvin in the early 1950's. They lived in Vienna, VA where they had 3 children Garland (Gary) Depew, Pamela (Pam) Depew Lucas, and Lisa Depew Butler. In the mid 1960's, they moved to Scott County and lived near Hiltons, Va (Alvin's home place).
She was a wonderful, dedicated mother and the proud grandmother of Amy Herron Moody, Jamie Nichole (Nikki) Herron, Jonathan Laws, Alex Depew, Emily Depew, Gina Gibbs, and Aaron Butler-Gentry.
She loved landscaping, sewing, needlecrafts, crocheting, and knitting and gifted her creations to those she loved.
She was a faithful member of Hiltons Memorial United Methodist Church in Hiltons, Va.
Norma is survived by her 3 children, 7 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grandson, and one brother, William Wren of Manassas Park, Va.
Friends may call at Colonial Funeral Home on Friday, September 2, 2022 from Noon – 4:30 PM. There will be a private graveside service for family.
Donations can be made to Shades of Grace 313 E Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the wonderful group of loving hospice caretakers from Caris, especially Ollie, Taylor and Ashley.