ROGERSVILLE - Norma Jean Bowers, 89, of Rogersville, went to her heavenly home, Wednesday, September 13, 2023, after a period of declining health. She was well known and loved by many in the community because of her caring personality. Norma attended Price Public School, graduated from Swift High School, received an Associate Degree from Swift Memorial Jr. College, and received her Bachelor's Degree from Tennessee State University. During her career, Mrs. Bowers taught at Swift High School, Rogersville High School, and Cherokee High School. Norma received Faithful Steward Award from the A.M.E. Zion Conference Appreciation Award from the 144th Anniversary of Russell Chapel Church Citizenship Award of Greene County NAACP. Norma was a lifetime member of Russell Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church, volunteer for Price Public and Swift Museum, member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Volunteer Girls State Chairperson, member of Retired Teachers Association, and a 50-year member of Delta Kappa Gamma, Alpha Iota. Norma devoted much of her time to church, family, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claude Raymond Bowers, Sr., parents George and Beatrice Moore Cope, and Antoinette "Toni" Kincaid.
Survivors include two sons Raymond Bowers, Jr. and wife Donna of Kingsport, Nathaniel "Nat" Bowers of Rogersville, three grandchildren Devin Bowers (Hugh), Michael Bowers, and Roman Carpenter.
Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023, in the Broome Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral service will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, September 17, 2023, in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Pam Hoard, Rev. Hugh Allen Hale and Rev. Charles Cobb officiating.