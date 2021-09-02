CHURCH HILL – Norma Geraldine Parker was 87 and lived all of her life in the Church Hill area. God called our precious loving mother home August 29, 2021.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Bro. Troy Daily and Bro. Freddy Freeman officiating. Music will be provided by Jason and James Freeman. A graveside will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 3 at Ross Campground Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service including family, friends, and pallbearers are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Hugh Anderson, Jason Freeman, James Freeman, Dennis Hagemeyer, Jason Patterson, and Tim Anderson.
Our sincere thanks to Adoration Home Health for their care to Mom. Also, sincere thanks to ETSU Health, especially Dr. Chris Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ross Campground Cemetery Fund; C/O Janie Kincheloe, 107 Ivy Lane Gray, TN 37615.
