CHURCH HILL – Norma Geraldine Parker was 87 and lived all of her life in the Church Hill area. God called our precious loving mother home August 29, 2021.
She had been declining in health for several months. She was not only our mother and counselor but our dearest friend. She was “Twanny or Granny” to her grandchildren. She loved her family dearly and was proud of them. Mom graduated from Church Hill High School. Mom worked hard all her life. She was saved and a longtime member of Ross Campground UMC. (Heb. 4:9 There remaineth therefore a rest to the people of God.)
She was preceded in death by her parents, Gale and Reta Poe; late husband, Lyle Parker; husband, Samuel Freeman, husband Doyle Freeman, father of her children; brothers, Bill Poe, and J.E. Poe; sisters, Wanda Stubblefield and Ann Johnson.
She is survived by daughter, Norma Anderson (Hugh); sons, Freddy Freeman (Rita) and Timothy Freeman (Debbie); grandsons, Jason Freeman (Donna), and James Freeman (Sarah); granddaughters, Breanna Pirtle; great granddaughters, Aubrey Grace, Jenna Faith and Kelli Grace; great grandson, Jacob Allen; baby dog, Cuddle Bear; sisters, Mary Nell Hawkey and Lynn Priddy; special friends, Katherine and Bill Smith, Shirley and Dennis Hagemeyer, Wilma Million, Thelma Anderson, Angie McLain, and Janet Hall; several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM with Bro. Troy Daily and Bro. Freddy Freeman officiating. Music will be provided by Jason and James Freeman. A graveside will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 3 at Ross Campground Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service including family, friends, and pallbearers are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Pallbearers will be Bill Smith, Hugh Anderson, Jason Freeman, James Freeman, Dennis Hagemeyer, Jason Patterson, and Tim Anderson.
Our sincere thanks to Adoration Home Health for their care to Mom. Also, sincere thanks to ETSU Health, especially Dr. Chris Cook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Ross Campground Cemetery Fund; C/O Janie Kincheloe, 107 Ivy Lane Gray, TN 37615.
