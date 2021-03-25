KINGSPORT - Norma Frances Winebarger, age 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Dewey Williams officiating.
The family respectfully requests those attending the service to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided care to Frances during her declining health.
