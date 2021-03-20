KINGSPORT - Norma Frances Winebarger, age 86, of Kingsport, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 16, 2021.
Frances was born on March 20, 1934, in Clinchfield, VA to the late Dewey and Grace Chaffin LaForce.
She retired from Eastman with 13 years of service and was a member of Higher Ground Baptist Church. Frances enjoyed visiting friends and family, working in her yard and garden.
In addition to her parents, Frances was preceded in death by Abe Winebarger; sisters, Vivian Hurd and Phyllis Williams; brothers, Carl, Everett, Cecil and Lon LaForce.
Surviving are her sons, Thomas Winebarger (Susan) and James Northcutt; siblings, Pete Laforce (Doris), Joyce Owens, Wanda Webb (A.L.), Jan Helton (Bill) and Carol Jean Watkins; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, March 27, 2021, in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral Home with Pastor Dewey Williams officiating.
The family respectfully requests those attending the service to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
The family would like to thank everyone who provided care to Frances during her declining health.
