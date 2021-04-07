KINGSPORT - Norma Ellen Walker, 71, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, April 4, 2021, unexpectedly at her residence following a period of declining health. Born in Kingsport on June 22, 1949, a daughter of the late Ballard Collingsworth and Nancy J. Gamble Collingsworth Jones, she had resided in this area her entire life. Norma graduated from Sullivan West High School and East Tennessee State University as a registered nurse. She married Jimmy Walker on December 18, 1993, in Kingsport. Norma worked with the State Health Department, Indian Path Hospital and home health agencies. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center. Norma was a member of First Baptist Church, Kingsport. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, nana, and friend who loved gardening, was a people person, and loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Collingsworth, and sister, Linda Shepherd.
She is survived by her husband of 28 years, Jimmy H. Walker; two sons, David A. Davis and Steven Brad Davis, both of Kingsport; step-sons, Scott Walker, Jeff Walker, both of Kingsport, and Andy Walker (Terry) of South Carolina; four grandchildren, Alex, Sady, Jacob, and Benjamin; two nephews, Timmy Collingsworth and Teddy Collingsworth; one great nephew, Thomas Collingsworth; and dog, Dixie.
A funeral service for family and close friends will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport with Pastor Jonathan Lovelace officiating. Special music will be provided by Ben Christian.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Amedisys Hospice of Kingsport, 2025 Meadowview Pkwy Suite 101, Kingsport, TN 37660.