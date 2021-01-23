Norma C. Smith, 80, went to be with the Lord January 17, 2021. She spent more than 30 years working with children as an early childhood educator and was retired from Kingsport City Schools. She was a member of Nottingham United Methodist Church where she faithfully served the Lord with her many talents. She will be missed more than words can describe.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Gary E. Smith; daughter, Penny R. Smith; brothers, Ralph Cooper of Kingsport, Kenneth Cooper of Miami, FL, and Robert A. Cooper of Greeneville, TN.
She is survived by her daughter, Robin M. Smith of Kingsport; son, Glenn A. Smith of Fort Walton Beach, FL; cousins, Jim and Reba Johnson of Churchill, TN, Sharon J. Crotty of Poinciana, FL, and Brenda and Kyle Carson of Jackson, Mississippi; several nieces, nephews and friends; and her church family and loving Pastors, Bill and Irene Porter.
A Celebration of Life will follow at a later date.