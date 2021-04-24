BIG STONE GAP, VA - Norma Bernice (Niecie) McKeever, went home to be with her Lord and Savior peacefully on Wednesday, April. 21, 2021 at the Laurels in Wise Virginia.
Bernice was born May 5, 1924 in Bonny Blue Section of Lee County, to the late Jess and Eura Williams. Bernice's life epitomized kindness, generosity, and service to others. She was a devoted member of the Big Stone Gap Heritage Church of God. She loved her God and her church. She served as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, and leader of countless church activities. She volunteered at the John Fox Jr. House and was a "Pink Lady" at Lonesome Pine Community Hospital for many years.
At the age of seventeen Bernice began serving others, by traveling alone on a bus and train to California to be with her new husband, Gip. He was in the Navy. During this time while in California Bernice volunteered as part of the World War Il effort, as an original, "Rosie the Riveter" making parachutes, and installing rivets in the cockpits of B52 Bombers.
Following the war, Bernice and Gip eventually returned to Big Stone Gap. Gip worked in the coal mines, & Bernice found her career in the Westmoreland Accounting department. Years later when she retired, she continued to serve her friends and co-workers as chairman of the Westmoreland Veterans Association.
Throughout her life Bernice cherished being with her family. Family members never left her home without her offering food, gifts, or support of some kind. She delighted in hosting dinners and holiday get togethers.
Bernice really enjoyed spending time with her son, Stephen, and her grandson, Jesse. At the age of 87, Bernice first experienced the joy of riding a motorcycle with her beloved son. She enjoyed sharing her memories of this experience; exclaiming, that she had never before experienced such beauty and freedom.
She was preceded in death by; her beloved husband, Marion (Gip) McKeever; her precious only child, Stephen McKeever; her parents; her stepmother, Belle Williams; two sisters, Edith Wyatt and Irene Myers; and two brothers, Goffrey Williams and Rufus Williams.
Bernice is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cynthia McKeever; grandson, Jesse McKeever and wife Veleecia, of Oklahoma City, OK.; great granddaughter Nailah, and a new great granddaughter, Aurora Jo; numerous nieces, nephews, close friends, neighbors and relatives.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Laurels' staff, also Hospice and Palliative Care of Virginia. A sincere thanks and appreciation are also extended to; Andrea Bull, Calverne "Curly" Lyke and Margie Lyke, Butch Lyke and Kay Sturgill, and Rev. Ronnie Mutter, for all their care and support throughout the years.
The family will receive friends on Monday, April 26, 2021., from 11:30am-1: 00p.m at Heritage Church of God (775 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA) for the visitation. Funeral Services will be conducted following with Pastor Ronnie Mutter officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Valley Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Donations in her memory may be made to the Heritage Church of God at (775 Wood Ave E, Big Stone Gap, VA 24219)
You may go online to view the obituary, sign the guest registry, or leave the family a condolence at www.holdingfuneralhome.com
Holding Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Ms. McKeever.