KINGSPORT - Nora "Shibo" Davis Light, 82, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021.
She was born in 1939 in Oakvale, West Virginia. She was a graduate of Herndon High School. After graduating she moved to Kingsport where she resided the rest of her life. She was married in 1959 and raised two children, whom she loved and was proud of. Many people may remember her for the twenty years she worked in the bakery at Ingles. She was a faithful member of the Colonial Heights Baptist Church since 1968. She made many friends at Kiwanis Towers where she lived. Shibo never met a stranger, she loved everyone, and she will be greatly missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Bass and Ruth Davis; brothers, Bill Davis, Glen Davis; sister, Judy Davis Street.
Shibo is survived by her daughter, Vicki Frazier and husband David; son, Doug Light; granddaughters, Rachel Joyner and husband Brad, Gabi Abel-Light; great-granddaughter, Eden Joyner; brother, Bobby Davis; several nieces and nephews; father to her children, David Light.
There will be no services at this time by her request.
Special thanks to the EMS, and all the nurses and doctors that cared for her at Holston Valley during her illness.
