JONESBOROUGH - Nora Rene McCray 80, of Jonesborough went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family.
The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A graveside service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Rose officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon Hite, Charles Reed, James McFarland, Junior McFarland, Billy Smith, and Austin Lyons. Honorary pallbearers will be Adler and Dennis Hite.
The family requests social distancing and masks guidelines be followed by all attendees.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care and the nursing staff at Holston Valley for their loving care.
To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport is serving the McCray family.