JONESBOROUGH - Nora Rene McCray 80, of Jonesborough went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by her family. She was born in Eolia, KY to the late Milon and Sallie McFarland. She was a devoted member of Eastern Star Freewill Baptist Church. Nora was employed as a cafeteria worker for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed fishing and spending time with her family and friends. Nora was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie McCray; brothers, Richard, William, and Charlie McFarland; one infant sister.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Hite and husband Dennis; grandson, Brandon Hite and wife Megan; one great-grandson who was the love of her life, Adler Hite; three special sisters-in-law; special friend, Wesley Light; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1pm to 2pm on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport.
A graveside service will follow at East Tennessee Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Rose officiating. Pallbearers will be Brandon Hite, Charles Reed, James McFarland, Junior McFarland, Billy Smith, and Austin Lyons. Honorary pallbearers will be Adler and Dennis Hite.
The family requests social distancing and masks guidelines be followed by all attendees.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Fresenius Kidney Care and the nursing staff at Holston Valley for their loving care.
