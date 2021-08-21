GATE CITY, VA - Nora L. Kern, age 88, of Gate City, VA went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Nova Health and Rehab. She is the daughter of the late Rev. Luther Lane and Retha Ashworth Lane. She was a loving mother and she never met a stranger. Nora was a dedicated Christian and attended Speers Ferry Church. She sold Avon for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, Nora is preceded in death by her husband Rhea Eston Kern; daughter, Debbie Loretta Brewer; several brothers and sisters.
Nora Kern is survived by her daughter, Denise K. Hill and husband Robert L.; sister, Faye Salling; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Family will receive friends, Monday, August 23, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City from 10 am – 12 noon. Funeral service will be at 12:00 noon in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Johnny Duncan and Rev. Samuel Newland officiating. Music will be provided by True Faith Quartet. Pallbearers will be Robert Hill and Men from Speers Ferry Church. Interment will following in the Kern Family Cemetery.
Unless you are fully vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, we respectfully ask that you wear a face covering.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nora’s church family and for the excellent care given from the staff at Nova.
