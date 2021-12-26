Nora Brickey Clark
Nora Brickey Clark, 92, went to be with her Lord and Savior Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was at the home of one of her daughters in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was surrounded by her family who loved her.
Nora was born December 2, 1929, in Wise County, Virginia and was the daughter of the late Billy and Jane Donnels Brickey. She was a resident of Scott County, Virginia.
Nora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of Charity Baptist Church in Blountville, Tennessee and lived a life filled with love for Christ and her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Curtis Clark; parents, Billy and Jane Brickey and 10 brothers and sisters.
She was survived by her daughters; Linda Shaffer, Debby (Tommy) Harper, Pamela Clark, Connie (Jim) Miller, Kim (John Jr) Hughes; sister, Reba Smith; sister-in-laws, Pearl McMurray and Pauline Hunsucker; grandchildren, Jamie Shaffer, Alicia Wilson, Rodney Brewer, Dawn Brewer, Cliff Brewer, Thomas Harper, D. J. Cole, Melissa Shipley, Brandon Miller, John Curtis Hughes and 12 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews of whom she all loved.
The family will celebrate Nora’s life at 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Perry Cleek and Pastor Kevin Morris officiating. A graveside service will follow at Booher Cemetery. Active Pallbearers will be Jamie Shaffer, Brandon Miller, John Curtis Hughes, Cliff Brewer, Jim Miller, Jeff Collins, Reggie Collins, Brian McMurray. Honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Harper, John (Jr) Hughes, Danny Smith, Jerry Statzer.
