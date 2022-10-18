KINGSPORT - Nola Childers, 79, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was a wonderful woman who practiced her faith daily. She is now in the hands of the Lord.

Nola was born in Virginia in 1943. She moved to Kingsport as a child. She met her husband, Charles, in high school. They were married for over 50 years and raised two sons. Nola retired, after 28 years at Montgomery Wards, in customer service. Nola enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. She loved her mini schnauzers. She immensely enjoyed spending time with her family. The family always looked forward to her fantastic chicken casserole for the holidays and get-togethers. Nola didn't meet a stranger and was a fun, tough-love kind of lady with love for the Lord. In her later years, she enjoyed sitting on the back porch and catching up on life's latest happenings. Nola was a wonderful wife, sister, grandmother, and neighbor. Her presence will be greatly missed.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video