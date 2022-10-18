KINGSPORT - Nola Childers, 79, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022. She was a wonderful woman who practiced her faith daily. She is now in the hands of the Lord.
Nola was born in Virginia in 1943. She moved to Kingsport as a child. She met her husband, Charles, in high school. They were married for over 50 years and raised two sons. Nola retired, after 28 years at Montgomery Wards, in customer service. Nola enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, and watching Hallmark Christmas movies. She loved her mini schnauzers. She immensely enjoyed spending time with her family. The family always looked forward to her fantastic chicken casserole for the holidays and get-togethers. Nola didn't meet a stranger and was a fun, tough-love kind of lady with love for the Lord. In her later years, she enjoyed sitting on the back porch and catching up on life's latest happenings. Nola was a wonderful wife, sister, grandmother, and neighbor. Her presence will be greatly missed.
Preceded in death by beloved husband, Charles Childers; brothers, Carroll "Cardy" Price, Ralph "Dee Dee" Price, and Gene Price; brothers-in-law, Omer Denison, Francis Childers, Ernie Childers, and Alton Childers; sister-in-law, Patsy Byrd
Left to cherish her memories are her sons, Chris Childers and Michael Childers; grandchildren Heather Lyons (Kenneth), Stephanie Childers, La'Reina Childers, and Christopher Childers; great-grandchildren Alejandro Childers, Isabella Lyons, Mateo Fonseca, and Sara Lyons; sister, Linda Denison; sisters-in-law Rosa Price, Jerree Childers, and Donna Rhodes; several nieces, nephews, and friends
A Memorial Service is planned for Saturday, October 22, 2022, at 1 pm, at New Testament Church of Jesus Christ, 551 Cedar St., Mt. Carmel TN. There will be a dinner following the service.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family.