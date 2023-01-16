GATE CITY, VA - Noah Edward Taylor, Jr., (Saucer), of Gate City, VA, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his residence.
Saucer was born in Scott County, VA, on March 14, 1941, to the late Noah Edward Taylor, Sr., and Thelma Drucillia (McConnell) Taylor.
Saucer was a Born-Again child of God and a faithful member of Greenwood Chapel Baptist Church and Veteran of the United States Army.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Carol Lee Taylor; daughter, Dinah Rae Taylor; brothers, Bill Taylor, and Howard Taylor; sisters, Hazel Taylor, Sally Nash, and Hannah Dean Proceeded him in death.
Saucer leaves behind to cherish his memory sons, Noah Edward Taylor III (Eddie), and wife Elizabeth, Nickelsville, VA, and Russell Lee Taylor (Misty), Gate City, VA; daughter, Lisa Taylor McCracken (Mark), Nickelsville, VA; brothers, Carl Taylor (Irene), Nickelsville, VA, and Frank Taylor (Debbie), Nickelsville, VA; sisters, Zelda Weddle, Nickelsville, VA, Edith Dean (Lawrence), Nickelsville, VA, and Bobbie Hill (Tyler), Nickelsville, VA; and several loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his loving Church family.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, January 19, 2023, at the Gate City Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Pastor Donnie Archer and Bro. Bill Buchanan officiating. Karen Moore and Janis Herron will provide the music.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m., Friday, January 20, 2023, at the Taylor Family Cemetery by the American Legion Hammond Post #3 Kingsport, TN, Post #265 Gate City, VA, and members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 1:15 p.m., Friday to go in procession to the graveside service.