GATE CITY, VA - Noah Edward Taylor, Jr., (Saucer), of Gate City, VA, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at his residence.

Saucer was born in Scott County, VA, on March 14, 1941, to the late Noah Edward Taylor, Sr., and Thelma Drucillia (McConnell) Taylor.

