“Nita” Victoria Shearin Jones, 95, died peacefully in her sleep, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Durham Hensley Nursing Home, Greeneville, TN.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section B with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Durham-Hensley Family & Staff.
The care of “Nita” Victoria Shearin Jones and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.