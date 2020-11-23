“Nita” Victoria Shearin Jones, 95, died peacefully in her sleep, Friday, November 20, 2020, at Durham Hensley Nursing Home, Greeneville, TN.
She was born in Richmond, VA July 23, 1925 to the late Robert and Irene Shearin.
Nita was the last surviving member of the Friendship Quartet that sang in the area more than 20 years, with her husband, Bill, and friends, Virgil and Faye Winkle.
Nita was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years; W. “Bill” Jones and daughter, Willa Dean Jones.
Those left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Vickie Carter (Bob), Donna Swayze and Frances Tester; step son, Bill G. Jones (Emily); five grandchildren, Beckie Crawford, John Crawford III, Charleigh Jones (Tyler), T.J. Tester, and Kristin Parker; three great- grandchildren, Karleigh Jones, Emma Housewright, and Urijah Tester; and the family of her step-son, Bill Jones.
A Graveside Service will be held 11:00 am Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Section B with Pastor Robert Fletcher officiating.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to Durham-Hensley Family & Staff.
The care of “Nita” Victoria Shearin Jones and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.