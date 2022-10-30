Nita Kelly Oct 30, 2022 42 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CHURCH HILL – Nita Kelly, 82, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her residence.Arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nita Kelly Hill Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Residence Recommended for you