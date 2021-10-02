KINGSPORT - Nita Jean Egan Dove, 92, of Kingsport passed away on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Nita was born on May 2, 1929, in Mabe, Virginia to the late Charles J. Sr. and Dovie C. Stone Egan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Dove; infant sister, Iris Elizabeth Egan; brothers, Scott, Ellis and Lyle Egan and Charles Egan, Jr.
Those left to cherish Nita’s memory are her children, Rama Wineman and husband, Wes, Charles Dove and wife, Ruth, Dan Dove and wife, Jane, all of Kingsport, TN, Mick Dove and wife, Edith of Asheville, NC; four grandchildren, Jamie Dove, Nick Dove, Laura Snyder and Gemma Dove; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Lois Egan, Wilma Gardner, Margaret Blakely and husband, Tom; brothers, Horace Egan and Zane Egan and wife, Suzie; several nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Oak Hill Memorial Park with her nephew, Rev. Perry Gardner officiating. Those attending are asked to meet at the gravesite at 10:45 am.
Due to Covid-19, the family respectfully requests those attending the graveside service to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Her children are grateful for the care provided to their mother by the staff of Baysmont House at Asbury Place and Amedisys Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorials be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, PO Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD, 21741-5014, or a charity of your choice.
