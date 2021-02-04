Nita Jean Adams, 91, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. She was born on February 2, 1929 in Bristol, TN. She graduated from Kings College with a degree in Biology. Jean was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a Deacon Community Volunteer. She was a local business owner of the Jean Machine for 10 years, Jean worked as a realtor for Town & Country for over 3 decades.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, John Adams and her parents, Earl Edward and Nellie Gray.
She is survived by her sons, Gilmer Adams and wife, Maureen, Mark Adams and wife, Lindy, and Ches Adams and wife, Kristi; grandchildren, Wade, Robin, John, Parker and Henry Adams; and great-grandchildren, Quincy, Lainee, Huntley and Alice Adams.
Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Glenwood Cemetery with Dr. William M. Shelton officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, 508 Princeton Rd #102, Johnson City, TN 37601.