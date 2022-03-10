BIG STONE GAP, VA - Nita Holding Wilson, 79, gained her heavenly home on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Nita was born in Appalachia Virginia, the daughter of the late; William I. Holding and Phyllis (Large) Holding. She went to High School in Big Stone Gap; she was in the first graduating class of Powell Valley High School. After graduating, she attended the M.C.V. college where she earned her degree in Medical Technology. While in college she began receiving letters from her lifelong husband and friend, Marvin Blake Wilson Jr., those letters of affection led into a formal courtship and marriage. After Blake returned from the Air Force, he and Nita began their civilian lives together. While the young couple finalized their educations, and their careers began with Blakes employment with the Dupont Corporation, the marriage began to grow. They welcomed their first daughter Laura Elaine Wilson- Riebe in Wilmington Delaware, soon after, they welcomed their second daughter, Sara Anne Wilson-Hale. After Mrs. Holding's passing here in Big Stone Gap, the decision was made to return to run the family’s business. Once back in her beloved Big Stone Gap, Nita began to flourish. She was active in several different community organizations; she was a member of the Big Stone Gap Presbyterian Church. Soon, after their return, they welcomed their third daughter, Amy Dawn Wilson-Davidson, and their fourth daughter, Megan Blake Wilson- Powers. Nita's life was complete, all she had ever wanted was to be a "Mom". Her days were filled with love and dedication to her family. Nita was a wonderful mother to her children, and a dedicated wife to her husband. As her life journeyed further, she was very proud of all her children and grandchildren. She took great pride in their accomplishments and achievements. She would share stories about her family with anyone to whom she felt a kinship with. Over the years Nita developed and nurtured many lifelong friends. She was a "Friend for Life". Many of her most cherished memories are of great adventures that she and her friends shared either while traveling together or with other families on vacations. She would make it a point to travel sometimes long distances to maintain these friendships throughout the years she especially loved her trips to Atlanta to see her best friend, Susan. Her grandchildren brought Nita lots of fun times and memories. She cherished each one and would do anything she could to spend time with them and share special occasions. Christmas and Thanksgiving were a time in which Nita would spend hours preparing family meals for the annual gatherings of her family. Nita made a lasting impact on each one of her children, grandchildren, and Friends.
The gravity of her loss will never truly be understood, we will all certainly be looking forward to the day we are reunited in Heaven. Nita was a devoted Christian, and for us, that brings great comfort in knowing that this is not "Goodbye" it is however, "See you in a little While". Nita was a part of many things in her life that she was proud of, but her greatest accomplishment was having a loving, dedicated, & loyal family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers; Jimmy Holding, Willima I. Holding III. her in laws, Marvin Blake Wilson Sr. and Virginia Wilson. close friends, Susan Daugherty, Jane Stone, Rida Rankin. niece Michelle Holding.
Her survivors include, her husband, Marvin Blake Wilson Jr., daughters; Laura Wilson Riebe (Michael), Sara Anne Hale (Travis), Amy Dawn Davidson (John), Megan Blake Powers (Steven), grandchildren; Sydney Budysheva (Igor), Courtney Skeen, Brody Hale, Tyler Skeen, Zoey Hale, Ashley Skeen, Megan Davidson, Faith Riebe, Luke Riebe, Bella Leonard; her unborn great- granddaughter Everlee, her sister in law’s Patricia Ruyle & family, Terry Holding & family, other close loyal friends.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 13, 2022 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Holding Funeral Home in Big Stone Gap, for the visitation. The funeral service will be conducted following in the funeral home’s chapel with Darlene Litton officiating, special music will be provided by Jared Glass, and Leonce Hall.
The committal service will be held on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. in Glencoe Cemetery, those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
