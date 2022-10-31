Nita D. Kelly, 82, passed on to heaven Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 at her home after an extended illness.

Nita was a lifelong resident of the Ross Campground area. She has been a member of Ross Campground UMC since 1953 and was very active in many capacities until her health would not allow her to continue. She and husband Jim celebrated 60 years of marriage this past April.

