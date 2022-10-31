Nita D. Kelly, 82, passed on to heaven Saturday Oct. 29, 2022 at her home after an extended illness.
Nita was a lifelong resident of the Ross Campground area. She has been a member of Ross Campground UMC since 1953 and was very active in many capacities until her health would not allow her to continue. She and husband Jim celebrated 60 years of marriage this past April.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Raymond and Dorothy Williams, Grandmother Clara McKinney, Sister Barbra (Trent)McDermott, and Niece Tina Trent.
Nita is survived by her husband, Jim, sons, Shawn (Beth) and Shannon (Tricia), Grandchildren Christian, Caleb, Kaitie, Jackie, Niece Sarah Whitley (Eddie), Nephew Chad Trent (Sherry), many Nieces, Nephews, their families, and special friend Sarah Parker.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 2 at Church Hill Memory Gardens. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at funeral home by 10:30 AM to go in procession.
The family would like to thank both Amedisys Home Care and Amedisys Hospice Care for extraordinary care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to Ross Campground UMC.