“…all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”-Psalm 139:16
BIG STONE GAP, VA - Leravena “Ninkey” McCarty, 65, loving wife and mother, passed away with her family around her on September 1, right into the arms of Jesus.
She was a graduate of Appalachia High School and Clinch Valley College and enjoyed a 20+ year teaching career at Union Primary School. As a long time, dedicated member of East Stone Gap United Methodist Church, Ninkey served in many areas over the years: praise and worship, children’s church, hospitality, and women’s ministry.
She was preceded in death by her parents, VJ and Beatrice Lawson and 3 siblings: John Lawson, Shirla Ackley, and Debbie Cooke.
Ninkey is survived by her college sweetheart and husband of 45 years, Jack, two daughters, Leah (Michael) Bowman, and Callie (Corey) Presley; grandchildren Kade Bowman, Luke Bowman, Grace Bowman, Maizie Presley, and Carter Presley; brother Jim (Lois) Lawson; brother Joe (Vickie) Lawson; and many other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends 4:00pm – 6:00pm Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at the East Stone Gap United Methodist Church. The service will follow at 6:00pm with Rev. Jake Herron, Rev. Joe Green, Rev. Norman Clark and Earl Mumpower officiating.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00am Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at Powell Valley Memorial Gardens. The family and friends are asked to assemble at Gilliam Funeral Home by 10:20am to go in procession.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Gilliam Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the McCarty family.