“…all the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be.”-Psalm 139:16

BIG STONE GAP, VA - Leravena “Ninkey” McCarty, 65, loving wife and mother, passed away with her family around her on September 1, right into the arms of Jesus.

