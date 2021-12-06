GATE CITY, VA -- Nina Rosalie (Olinger) Shutko, 68, entered into rest on Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Nova Health and Rehab.
She was born in Kingsport, TN on February 3, 1953, a daughter of the late Clarence and Edith (Catron) Olinger. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Elaine Olinger.
Nina was a nature and art enthusiast. She attended Discover Pentecost Church in Johnson City, TN.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be dearly missed.
Surviving are her children, Rosie McVicar and husband Mike, Amy Thomas and husband Kenn, Jonathan Shutko; grandchildren, Mariea Bailey, Zachary McVicar, Christopher McVicar, Benjamin Shutko and Noah Shutko; brother, Danny Olinger; niece, Hazel Schifferle.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
To express condolences to the Shutko family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the family.