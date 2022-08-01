WEBER CITY, VA - Nina Peters Quillen, 97, of Weber City passed away quietly on Saturday, July 30.
Idle hands were not part of Nina’s vocabulary from the time she began working on the family farm, to her time at Eastman and then finally retiring as a nurse from Holston Valley. She enjoyed staying busy whether it was gardening, quilting, working the daily crossword puzzle, or being with her son – the pride and joy of her life.
She was proceeded in death her parents Charles and Martha Ellen Peters, husband Edgar Quillen, and son Phillip Brickey; brothers -Connor (Katherine) Peters, Charles Peters, Marion (Sue) Peters, and sister-Mildred Catron. Left to carry her memory are daughter-in-law Patsy Brickey and son Mark Gambrell; sisters - Alma (Eddie) Martin, Mary Ann (Gary) Poling; brother - Winston Peters, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.
A special Thank You to the staff of Nova Health and Rehabilitation for their kindness and caring.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Gate City Funeral Home. The service will follow with Pastor Chuck Griffin officiating. Burial will be Thursday at 11 am at Holston View Cemetery, those attending are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:45. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to Holston View United Methodist Church.