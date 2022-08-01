WEBER CITY, VA - Nina Peters Quillen, 97, of Weber City passed away quietly on Saturday, July 30.

Idle hands were not part of Nina’s vocabulary from the time she began working on the family farm, to her time at Eastman and then finally retiring as a nurse from Holston Valley. She enjoyed staying busy whether it was gardening, quilting, working the daily crossword puzzle, or being with her son – the pride and joy of her life.

