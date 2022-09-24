BLOUNTVILLE - Nina Louise Hughes Shelton, 68, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Sullivan County and attended Sullivan Central High School. Nina was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Loadath Harper Hughes; and her son, Samuel M. Shelton.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Owen Michael Shelton; one daughter; two brothers; special sisters-in-law, Bobby and husband Doug Jarrett, Betty and husband Jim Claudet; brothers-in-law, Ronald and wife Lowanda Shelton, James and wife Jane Shelton; special cousin, Joyce Harper Snodgrass; beloved dogs, Tia and Kita; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Monday, September 26, 2022 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in Kingsport. A funeral service will follow with Pastor Randy Shupe officiating. Music will be provided by Sherri Harr.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11am on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the Blountville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50am.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Home Hospice for their care and support along with her church family at Holly Springs UMC.