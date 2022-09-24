BLOUNTVILLE - Nina Louise Hughes Shelton, 68, of Blountville, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at her home with her family by her side. She was born in Sullivan County and attended Sullivan Central High School. Nina was a loving wife, mother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Nina was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Loadath Harper Hughes; and her son, Samuel M. Shelton.

