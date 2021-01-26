NICKELSVILLE, VA - Nina Dockery Broadwater, 73 of Nickelsville, VA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born in Fort Blackmore, VA to the late Abe and Martha Dockery. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Chris Broadwater; sisters, Bobbie Martin, Lucille Salyer, Faye Salyer, Shirley Salyer, Irene Blevins and Joyce Hall; brothers, Charles Dockery and Kelly Dockery.
If you knew Nina, you knew laughter. Her love for her kids and family was endless as was her love for Jesus. She had a great love for animals and her flowers. Her smile and bright eyes would light up the room. She always had a way of letting you know how tough she was, but through her eyes you could feel her tenderness. She had a heart of gold to help anyone who needed it, putting others always before herself. You’ve never had a hug until she grabbed you and patted your back, you knew you were loved. Life threw many battles her way, but she stood strong showing us all how to fight and never give up. Her time here has ended, peace has come, and she is at rest with Chris and her Lord and savior. She will be dearly missed.
She is survived by her daughter, Marquietta Broadwater Kilgore and husband Stephen; granddaughter, Emily Broadwater, Wise, VA; grandson, Timothy Kilgore, Kingsport, TN; sister, Nancy Moles, Kingsport, TN; brothers, Bruce Dockery, John Dockery and wife Kathy, all of Kingsport, TN; special brother-in-law, Marty Martin; several nieces and nephews.
A walk-through visitation will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be at 2:00 PM with Preacher Ralph Kilgore officiating. Graveside services will follow at Nickelsville First Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Kilgore, Jonathan Broadwater, Howard Broadwater, David Bevins, Greg McMurray, Brian Curtis, Timothy Kilgore, Johnny Ferguson and Justin Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The outpouring of love and prayers is appreciated by her family and friends.
