NICKELSVILLE, VA - Nina Dockery Broadwater, 73 of Nickelsville, VA went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 24, 2021.
A walk-through visitation will be on Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 11:00 AM until 2:00 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, Weber City, VA.
Due to the current pandemic, a private family service will be at 2:00 PM with Preacher Ralph Kilgore officiating. Graveside services will follow at Nickelsville First Baptist Church Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Stephen Kilgore, Jonathan Broadwater, Howard Broadwater, David Bevins, Greg McMurray, Brian Curtis, Timothy Kilgore, Johnny Ferguson and Justin Ferguson. Honorary pallbearers will be family and friends.
The outpouring of love and prayers is appreciated by her family and friends.
Condolences may be made to the Nina Dockery Broadwater family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to be serving the family of Nina Dockery Broadwater.