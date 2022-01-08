KINGSPORT - Nina Bernice Sexton, 84, of Kingsport, TN, passed away Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Orchard View Rehabilitation Center. She was born January 28, 1937, to the late Naff Hicks and Margaret Harr Hicks.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis W. Sexton; sister, Alpha Mitchell; and brother, Lester Hicks.
Nina is survived by her children, Patsy Carroll (Ronald), Gary Sexton (Connie), and Rick Sexton (Barbara); two grandchildren, Brandon Carroll, Drema Luster and husband Gary; great-grandchildren, Landon Carroll and Aidan Carroll, Tyler Luster and wife Allison, and Kendra Luster; sister-in-law, Geraldine Riner; nephew, Jim Deck; and niece, Tammy Campbell.
There will be a private family graveside service.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.